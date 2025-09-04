Brown (5-8) allowed two runs on a hit and two walks across 1.1 innings of relief to take the loss Wednesday against Atlanta. He struck out three.

Brown worked around a walk and a wild pitch to log a scoreless sixth inning while striking out the side, but he ran into more trouble in the seventh. The young righty allowed a hit and another walk, while also uncorking a second wild pitch, before getting the hook. Drew Pomeranz then allowed both inherited runners to score when he served up a three-run home run. Brown continues to miss plenty of bats, as demonstrated by his 10.2 K/9 this season, but he hasn't found consistent success. He now has a 5.98 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across 105.1 innings.