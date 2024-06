Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Brown (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brown was cleared to resume throwing last week, and Saturday will mark his first time working of a mound since landing on the injured list June 11 with a left neck strain. The 24-year-old righty remains without a firm return timeline, though he will likely require another bullpen session or two before moving onto facing live hitters.