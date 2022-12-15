Boxberger signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The deal contains a $5 million mutual option or $800,000 buyout for 2024. The Brewers somewhat surprisingly declined Boxberger's $3 million option last month, but between the $750,000 buyout and his new deal the reliever comes out a little ahead. Boxberger held a 2.95 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 68:27 K:BB across 64 innings in 2022. It's possible he could be in the mix to close some games for a Cubs team which has a murky late-inning situation.