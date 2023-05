Cubs manager David Ross said Tuesday that imaging scans showed no structural damage in Boxberger's right arm, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

"I don't think it's going to be a super long thing or have to deal with surgery as of now," said Ross. Boxberger will be shut down from throwing for a bit, but he should be an option again for the Cubs' bullpen within the next month or so. He was placed on the injured list last week with what was originally called a right forearm strain.