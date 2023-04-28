Boxberger worked around a walk to pitch a clean ninth inning and earn the save in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Outside of allowing three runs in a rough appearance Saturday, Boxberger has been pretty solid, and he now has a 3.60 ERA and a team-leading two saves. Michael Fulmer has struggled with a 7.84 ERA and 1.84 WHIP, so it seems like Boxberger could be pulling away in the battle for closing duties. The veteran righty is certainly the Chicago reliever to target in fantasy at the moment, and he gets a boost with the Cubs playing well at 14-10.