Boxberger pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout to record a hold in Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Boxberger has made three appearances this spring, and each one has been a scoreless inning with a strikeout. He's also recorded two holds. The veteran's spot in the bullpen is secure, though he could emerge as the closer if he continues to impress. Holdovers Rowan Wick and Brandon Hughes are also in the mix to close, along with fellow newcomer Michael Fulmer. It might be a committee situation, at least to begin the regular season.