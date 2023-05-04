Boxberger (0-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Nationals after he gave up a walkoff home run to the first batter he faced.

The veteran right-hander entered for the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 3-3, and Alex Call took him deep on the first pitch to end the game. It's just the third time through 13 outings that Boxberger has been scored upon, and he has a 4.09 ERA and a 9:6 K:BB in 11 frames. He's tallied just two saves but should still have a clear leg up on Michael Fulmer for closing duties.