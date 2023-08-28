Hughes (knee) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs relayed that Hughes' throwing session went well, but the club has yet to reveal whether the southpaw is ready to take the next step in his recovery from left knee surgery, which would be pitching in minor-league rehab games. Hughes had the knee procedure in June and will likely require several outings in the minors to get fully ramped up before the Cubs are comfortable adding him back to their bullpen.