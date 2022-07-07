Davis (back) is scheduled to begin a running progression next week and remains optimistic that he'll be able to return from Triple-A Iowa's 7-day injured list before the end of the 2022 season, Tommy Birch of The Des Moines Register reports.

The 2021 All-Star Futures Game MVP will miss out on the event next weekend while he continues to recover from the back surgery he underwent June 2, but he's still hopeful to salvage something from what has otherwise been a lost season. Davis said he plans to start up baseball activities "shortly after" he begins his running program, and a potential target date for a return to game action could come into focus several weeks later if his back responds well to him gradually increasing the intensity of his workouts. While playing through the back discomfort prior to undergoing surgery, Davis had struggled to a .195 average while striking out in 34.1 percent of his plate appearances for Iowa this season.