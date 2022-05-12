Davis is on the minor-league injured list with Triple-A Iowa due to lower-back discomfort, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The exact nature and severity of Davis' injury are unclear, but he hasn't played since May 3 and doesn't have a set return date. It's possible the back issue had been affecting him since the start of the season, as he hit a disappointing .195/.286/.299 while striking out 34.1 percent of the time in 22 games prior to hitting the injured list. Davis appeared to have a shot to debut later this summer, but if his absence stretches on for a long time, his arrival timeline could be pushed back.