Cubs' Brennen Davis: Could return in 2-to-3 weeks
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Davis (back) could return to action in 2-to-3 weeks, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Davis has been sidelined since undergoing back surgery in early June, but he was hoping to return to action this season and will apparently have a chance to do so.
