Davis said Friday that he's over the back issues that plagued him last year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Davis even stated a desire to crack the Cubs' Opening Day roster, though that seems highly unlikely to actually happen. The 23-year-old outfield prospect struggled to a .180/.299/.298 batting line over just 214 minor-league plate appearances in 2022 and then had to bow out of the Arizona Fall League after only five games. He'll almost certainly be ticketed for Triple-A Iowa to begin the 2023 campaign.