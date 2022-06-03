Davis underwent back surgery Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Davis had dealt with lower-back discomfort since spring training, and he ultimately landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Iowa on May 12. It's not yet clear whether 22-year-old will return prior to the end of the regular season, but he's expected to make a full recovery as he isn't dealing with any structural damage or disc issues. Davis appeared to be in the mix to make his major-league debut at some point this summer, but he'll likely have to wait to join the big-league club until at least 2023 due to his procedure.