Santana agreed to a one-year deal with the Cubs on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Santana won't join the Cubs ahead of Sunday's series finale in Colorado, but expect him to be formally activated prior to Monday's home game versus Atlanta. The 39-year-old switch hitter was cut loose by the Guardians on Thursday after he had produced a career-worst .649 OPS with 11 home runs and seven stolen bases across 455 plate appearances. The Cubs won't have regular playing time available for Santana, but he could prove to be an upgrade over Justin Turner (.598 OPS in 166 plate appearances) as the short-side platoon mate at first base for the left-handed-hitting Michael Busch.