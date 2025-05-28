Flexen (3-0) allowed an unearned run on one hit across two innings of relief to earn the win in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings victory over Colorado. He struck out one.

Flexen worked the 10th and 11th innings, and outside of allowing an automatic runner to score in the 11th, he managed to keep the Rockies at bay. The veteran righty has still yet to allow an earned run through seven appearances this season, allowing him to build trust as a reliable long-relief option out of Chicago's bullpen. Flexen worked mostly as a starter last year with the White Sox, though he managed just a 3-15 record overall.