default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Flexen didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Cardinals after giving up one run on four hits and no walks over 3.2 innings as a bulk reliever. He struck out two.

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that the veteran right-hander was a candidate to get stretched out after Jameson Taillon (calf) was placed on the injured list, and Flexen then pitched behind an opener Saturday. The 31-year-old has excelled as a relief option for the Cubs this year with a 0.83 ERA across 32.2 innings, and it appears he'll now get a look as a rotation piece. Flexen threw 64 pitches in Saturday's contest, and it's unclear if Chicago plans to utilize him as a traditional starter or keep him in the bulk role.

More News