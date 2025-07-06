Flexen didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Cardinals after giving up one run on four hits and no walks over 3.2 innings as a bulk reliever. He struck out two.

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that the veteran right-hander was a candidate to get stretched out after Jameson Taillon (calf) was placed on the injured list, and Flexen then pitched behind an opener Saturday. The 31-year-old has excelled as a relief option for the Cubs this year with a 0.83 ERA across 32.2 innings, and it appears he'll now get a look as a rotation piece. Flexen threw 64 pitches in Saturday's contest, and it's unclear if Chicago plans to utilize him as a traditional starter or keep him in the bulk role.