Frazier (appendectomy) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, though he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Frazier has dealt with an unfair amount of uncommon ailments throughout his career, and he hasn't been any luckier thus far this season. He wound up missing more than a month due to appendicitis but is ready to go after appearing in eight rehab games. He struggled to a .525 OPS over that stretch and had a .488 OPS in 10 major-league games prior to his absence, but he should still have the shot to carve out a role going forward, particularly against left-handers.