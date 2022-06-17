Frazier cleared waivers and has yet to decide whether he will accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Iowa or elect free agency, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like Frazier's representatives will try to find another home for him, but he may head to Iowa if the pickings are slim. Once a top prospect with Cleveland and New York, Frazier has been unable to recapture the form he showed from 2018 through 2020, when he hit .267/.351/.485 with 20 home runs in 123 games. He is hitting .216/.356/.297 in 45 plate appearances this year. Injuries have also played a part in his struggles.