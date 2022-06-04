Frazier is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

This will be Frazier's fifth start in the Cubs' last seven games, so he's starting to carve out a somewhat regular role. This has all come since the outfielder returned from a long layoff following an appendectomy. Frazier has played well since returning, slashing .400/.600/.500 across six games with five walks, a run scored and an RBI.