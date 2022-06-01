Frazier went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He also stole a base.

Frazier, who underwent an appendectomy in late April, is slowly starting to see more playing time following his return from the injured list Saturday, and Tuesday was the best he's looked all season. It was his first multi-hit effort of the year and the stolen base was also his first. Frazier has never stolen more than three bases in a season, so speed isn't a huge part of his game, but it's good to at least see the outfielder look healthy.