Frazier is starting in left field and batting seventh in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

Frazier was activated from the injured list Saturday following an absence of a little more than a month due to an appendectomy, though he's yet to record an at-bat since returning. The outfielder has played in only 11 games this season, recording a .143/.250/.238 slash line with no home runs or RBI. He won't be on the fantasy radar unless he's able to secure regular playing time moving forward.