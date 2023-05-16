The initial tests on Bellinger's left leg ruled out a serious injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bellinger suffered the injury on a leaping catch at the wall during Monday's game against Houston, but he appears to have avoided significant damage. He'll be sent for further testing Tuesday morning to determine his availability over the next few days.
