Bellinger (illness) is starting at first base Tuesday against the Phillies, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bellinger was held out of the Cubs' lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, but eventually came off the bench to go 1-for-3 with a single. Whatever was bothering Bellinger before seems to have now subsided, and now he'll look to put an end to his 4-for-25 skid at the plate since returning from the IL.