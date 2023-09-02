Bellinger went 4-for-8 with a walk, two home runs, four RBI and a stolen base across both games of Friday's doubleheader split with the Reds.

He launched solo shots in each contest, taking Graham Ashcraft deep in the fourth inning of the matinee before getting hold of a Lyon Richardson curveball in the third frame of the nightcap. Bellinger snapped a brief 11-game homer drought in the process, but he was far from invisible during that stretch, piling up 14 RBI. The 28-year-old is one steal short of his first career 20-20 campaign, and his 22 homers and 81 RBI on the year are his highest totals since he delivered 47 and 115 in his 2019 MVP season with the Dodgers.