Bellinger (knee) was cleared to begin a running progression Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bellinger has already been doing cage work and making throws from the outfield. If his bruised left knee responds well to the running and then agility drills, it shouldn't be too long before he's able to return from the injured list. Mike Tauchman has been serving as the primary center fielder for the Cubs since Bellinger went down in mid-May.
