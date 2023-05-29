Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday that Bellinger (knee) has resumed workouts and done some "drill work" in the batting cage, MLB.com reports. "He's feeling better every single day slowly, but surely," Ross said of Bellinger. "He's able to do a lot of little things, but not quite the running, yet. Doing some pool work and some things."

Bellinger is working his way back from a left knee contusion, which forced him to the 10-day injured list May 19. Though the outfielder is beginning to make some tangible progress in his recovery, he still looks as though he'll require at least a few more days to heal up before he's ready to resume a running program. The Cubs haven't provided a precise timeline for his return from the IL, but he appears unlikely to be activated at any point during the upcoming week.