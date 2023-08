Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Bellinger hit the second of two first inning Chicago home runs following a solo shot by Nico Hoerner. Bellinger has been hot lately with a 1.225 OPS, three home runs and 12 RBI across his last 10 games. For the season, he's slashing .329/.379/.559 with 18 long balls and 17 stolen bases, making him a very strong fantasy asset.