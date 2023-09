Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger plated runs with singles in the third and 10th innings, giving him a team-high 88 RBI for the season. The 28-year-old has had a resurgent first season with the Cubs, as he's sporting a .909 OPS and has looked more like the MVP player he was with the Dodgers back in 2019. Bellinger should remain a key contributor for Chicago down the stretch as the squad battles for a playoff spot.