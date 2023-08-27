Bellinger went 3-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Bellinger's now 4-for-10 with seven RBI in his last two games following a brief 4-for-23 (.174) slump over his prior six contests. The 28-year-old outfielder also improved to 18-for-22 on stolen base attempts this season after swiping his first bag since Aug. 6. Overall, Bellinger's slash line is up to an eye-popping .321/.368/.546 with 20 homers, 76 runs scored and 75 RBI across 419 plate appearances on the year.