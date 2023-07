Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

His third-inning shot off Carlos Rodon gave the Cubs all the offense they would need, as Jameson Taillon and Adbert Alzolay combined on a two-hit shutout. Bellinger has four straight multi-hit performances to extend his hitting streak to 13 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .479/.500/.667 with three doubles, two homers, one steal, seven RBI and 12 runs.