Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 15-7 victory over the Reds.

As has been the case for most of the year, Bellinger was right in the middle of Chicago's offensive surge. It's been a huge bounceback campaign for the 2019 NL MVP winner in his first season with the Cubs. He now has 23 home runs and a .916 OPS, compared to 19 long balls and just a .654 OPS last year with the Dodgers. Bellinger is likely behind the likes of Ronald Acuna, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the 2023 MVP race, but the former is once again playing at an elite level.