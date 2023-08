Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

With the Cubs down 2-0 in the fourth inning, Bellinger launched his 17th home run of the year to cut the deficit in half. He has a hit in all eight games he's played this month, leaving him with an absurd .500 batting average to go along with two home runs and 10 RBI in August. It's been an excellent bounceback campaign for Bellinger in his first season with Chicago.