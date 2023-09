Cubs manager David Ross said Monday that Bellinger is getting a second straight start at designated hitter because he's dealing with "some bumps and bruises," Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

"Some bumps and bruises I'm trying to err on the side of caution with that," Ross said. "But he's fine. He can do everything we asked him to do." Ross added that he plans to get other regulars some starts at DH as the Cubs go through a difficult part of their schedule.