Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 13-0 win over the Dodgers.

Bellinger went deep for the second straight game as he continues to torment his former team. In five contests against the Dodgers, he's gone deep three times. Overall, Bellinger is sporting a strong .943 OPS and has five home runs. He's looking more like the 2019 NL MVP than the player who struggled the past few seasons, which is a good sign for fantasy managers.