Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bellinger is scorching hot at the moment, as he now has five home runs and 15 RBI across his last 10 games. He's batting .436 during that span and a robust .319 this season, to go along with a .918 OPS. If the Cubs do end up moving Bellinger before the deadline, it seems like his trade value is increasing every day.