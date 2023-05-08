Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

Bellinger registered his third multi-hit effort of his last six games. His singled and stole a bag in the fourth and then produced a major RBI double and scored in the ninth to send the game to extras at 2-2. Bellinger hasn't homered yet in the month of May, but he already has five steals and is up to nine on the year. The 27-year-old is now slashing .300/.368/.567 with seven homers, 19 RBI, 28 runs and a 12:26 BB:K over 136 plate appearances. He's trimmed his strikeout percentage from 27.3 percent last year to 19.1 percent up this point of the season and is having a noticeable turnaround at the plate.