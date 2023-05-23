Bellinger (knee) had yet to resume baseball activities other than light hitting work as of Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Bellinger mostly remains in rest and treatment mode after landing on the injured list last Friday, retroactive to last Tuesday, because of a lingering left knee contusion. He is eligible to be activated this weekend, but it sounds like that won't happen. Mike Tauchman is covering center field for the Cubs on Tuesday against the Mets with Christopher Morel filling the DH role.