Bellinger went 5-for-5 with a double and a run scored in a victory against the Athletics on Monday. He was also caught stealing.

Bellinger has been on a tear lately with a seven-game hitting streak. He's gone 13-for-28 (.464) with eight runs scored and five extra-base hits during that stretch. For the year, he's sporting an .886 OPS while striking out just nine times through 65 plate appearances.