Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

Bellinger continues his strong start with his new team, as he now has seven home runs, 18 RBI and a .975 OPS across 24 games. The last time he had an OPS of .900 or above, Bellinger was taking home the NL MVP award in 2019. There's a lot of season left before Bellinger can be talked about as a serious MVP candidate in 2023, but he's had a tremendous bounceback so far either way.