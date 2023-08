Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He also stole a base.

Bellinger recorded his third straight multi-hit effort, and for the second straight game, he had a double and a stolen base to boot. He's now up to 17 steals to go along with 16 home runs, giving Bellinger a real shot at the first 20-20 season of his career.