Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Bellinger was the only Chicago player with multiple hits, which raised his season batting average to a robust .299. The outfielder also stole his sixth base of the season. Bellinger has seven home runs this year as well, and at this rate, he could be in line for the first 20-20 campaign of his career.