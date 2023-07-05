Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Brewers in extra innings.

Bellinger had a solid fantasy day that could have been even better, but he was caught stealing for the third time this season in 13 chances. The 27-year-old got off to a great start with his new team, batting .271 with seven home runs and an .830 OPS through May 15 before going down with a knee injury. Bellinger returned June 15 and has continued to hit for average, though he has no home runs and only three extra-base hits in 16 games since he rejoined the team.