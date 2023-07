Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Bellinger hit a grand slam on Saturday, his 12th home run of the season, and he now has 12 stolen bases as well in 15 chances. The 28-year-old has hit 20 or more long balls three times in his career, though he's never reached the 20-steal plateau. Bellinger has a chance to reach both milestones this year if he keeps up his current level of play.