site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-cody-bellinger-remains-on-paternity-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Cody Bellinger: Remains on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bellinger remains on the paternity list for Thursday's series finale against the Padres.
Nelson Velazquez will get another start in center field and bat seventh versus the Padres and right-hander Seth Lugo. Bellinger figures to rejoin the Cubs ahead of Friday's series opener in Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read