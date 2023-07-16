Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 victory over the Red Sox.

Bellinger topped off a six-run inning for the Cubs in the third with a 414-foot grand slam to center field and later added a single in the seventh before coming around to score for a second time on the afternoon. The center fielder now has three homers over his last two games to go along with six RBI and four runs scored. He's been scorching hot in July, hitting .476 with a ridiculous 1.392 OPS and five long balls.