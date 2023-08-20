Bellinger went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Bellinger took Brady Singer deep in his first at-bat, scoring Nico Hoerner as the Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead. But the first baseman wasn't done there, crushing a second homer in his next trip to the plate before finishing with four RBI for the third time this season. Bellinger has been on fire in August, registering nine multi-hit games to go along with five home runs and 17 RBI. He's collected two or more hits four of his last seven games.