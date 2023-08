Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Atlanta. He also stole a base.

Bellinger stayed hot at the plate, as he's batting .450 with a 1.150 OPS across five games this month. He's also stolen four bases in that time, pushing him to 16 steals for the season. That's a new career high for Bellinger, who's having a strong bounceback campaign in his first year with the Cubs.