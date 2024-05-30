Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers. He also stole a base.

The stolen base was notable because it's the first of the season for Bellinger, though he did miss some time with a fractured ribcage, which could have cut into his running. He had a career-high 20 steals last year as he reached the 20-20 plateau for the first time in seven MLB campaigns. Bellinger hasn't been quite as effective so far in 2024, though he's batting a solid .262 with a .774 OPS, and the 28-year-old has the talent to start racking up the counting stats in a hurry.