Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

All three hits were singles, but Bellinger will take it after going hitless in his previous three games. He's still batting a robust .309 this season, though that's dipped a little bit in September, albeit to a still-solid .280. The Cubs will need Bellinger to produce over the final few games if they want to advance to the playoffs.