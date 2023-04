Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Marlins.

Bellinger missed the previous three games while on the paternity list but got right back into the swing of things, delivering his first triple and 19th run of the season in 22 games. Bellinger has been a great addition to the Cubs with his .298/.375/.560 slash line. He should continue to start most days in center field and occupy a spot near the middle of the order.